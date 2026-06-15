Homewood Chamber of Commerce honors student excellence

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce recognized five students at its 41st annual Excellence in Education Luncheon on April 22, honoring Lydia Myers, Mary Bryant Sciacca, Harper Balta, Reese Elliott and Laine McCollum for achievement in academics, leadership and service across Homewood City Schools. McCollum, the Homewood High School honoree, also received a scholarship sponsored by Regions Bank.

On April 22, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce brought the community together for its annual Excellence in Education Luncheon, celebrating students whose achievements reflect the values of hard work, leadership and service across Homewood City Schools.

Now in its 41st year, the program recognized five outstanding students representing each school. Excellence in Education award recipients were: Lydia Myers (Shades Cahaba Elementary), Mary Bryant Sciacca (Edgewood Elementary), Harper Balta (Hall-Kent Elementary), Reese Elliott (Homewood Middle School) and Laine McCollum (Homewood High School).

“It is truly an honor for the chamber to recognize these students,” said Shay Gartman, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. “These young people represent the very best of Homewood — hard work, leadership and a commitment to their community. Being able to celebrate their achievements and share their stories is something we don’t take lightly.”

Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce recognized five students at its 41st annual Excellence in Education Luncheon on April 22, honoring Lydia Myers, Mary Bryant Sciacca, Harper Balta, Reese Elliott and Laine McCollum for achievement in academics, leadership and service across Homewood City Schools. McCollum, the Homewood High School honoree, also received a scholarship sponsored by Regions Bank.

The luncheon, sponsored by Regions Bank, also included a scholarship awarded to Homewood High School winner Laine McCollum, reinforcing the community’s commitment to investing in its students.

Each of the Excellence in Education honorees demonstrated a strong balance of academics, leadership and service.

“I’m so honored and thankful for the teachers and administrators who have poured into me and helped me thrive and grow,” Reese said. “I try to be the best version of myself that I can be and keep striving to grow and improve.”

Guests were welcomed by a performance from the Homewood High School Patriot Band. The keynote speaker was Patriot Band director Chris Cooper, who highlighted the school system’s long-standing tradition of excellence.

In addition to recognizing top students, the chamber celebrated its annual We Love Homewood Day Essay Contest for fifth graders, held in honor of the city’s centennial. This year’s prompt asked students to reflect on what makes Homewood special and how its spirit can be sustained for the next 100 years.

Winners included Kyleigh Chance (Hall-Kent Elementary), Hadley Thompson (Edgewood Elementary) and Jack Barrett (Shades Cahaba Elementary), each offering thoughtful perspectives on community, pride and the future of Homewood.

“We had some incredible submissions,” Gartman said. “Our winners did a wonderful job capturing the heart of our community through their words. It’s always such a special part of this program to hear directly from our youngest residents and see Homewood through their eyes.”

With continued support from local partners and a shared commitment to education, the Excellence in Education program remains a meaningful tradition — one that celebrates achievement and the promise of Homewood’s next generation.