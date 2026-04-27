Homewood Chamber honors students at education luncheon

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Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce
The Homewood Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Excellence in Education Luncheon, highlighting student achievement and community support for local schools.
Five students were recognized as 2026 Achievement Award winners:
- Lydia Myers of Shades Cahaba Elementary
- Mary Bryant Sciacca of Edgewood Elementary
- Harper Balta of Hall-Kent Elementary
- Reese Elliott of Homewood Middle School
- Laine McCollum of Homewood High School
The event, sponsored by Regions Bank, also included a scholarship award to McCollum.
Attendees heard from keynote speaker Chris Cooper, who spoke about Homewood’s tradition of excellence, particularly through its band program. The Homewood Patriot Band opened the event with a performance.
The luncheon marked the 41st year of the event, which celebrates students, educators and the broader school community.