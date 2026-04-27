Homewood Chamber honors students at education luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Excellence in Education Luncheon, highlighting student achievement and community support for local schools.

Five students were recognized as 2026 Achievement Award winners:

Lydia Myers of Shades Cahaba Elementary

Mary Bryant Sciacca of Edgewood Elementary

Harper Balta of Hall-Kent Elementary

Reese Elliott of Homewood Middle School

Laine McCollum of Homewood High School

The event, sponsored by Regions Bank, also included a scholarship award to McCollum.

Attendees heard from keynote speaker Chris Cooper, who spoke about Homewood’s tradition of excellence, particularly through its band program. The Homewood Patriot Band opened the event with a performance.

The luncheon marked the 41st year of the event, which celebrates students, educators and the broader school community.