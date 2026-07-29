Homewood Athletic Foundation awards cheer funding

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Athletic Foundation

The Homewood Athletic Foundation has provided more than $5,000 in funding to support the Homewood High School cheer program.

The foundation awarded $3,000 toward the purchase of a new football run-through designed to enhance the Patriots' game-day entrances. It also provided $2,800 to cover the program's cheer facility fee.

According to the foundation, the funding is part of its ongoing mission to invest in Homewood student-athletes and support athletic programs throughout the school system.

The foundation also is encouraging residents to join the HAF Club, whose members receive access to Friday night tailgates at Homewood High School football games while helping fund future athletic projects.

For more information, visit homewoodaf.org.