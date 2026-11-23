× Expand Staff photo Shades Cahaba Elementary School. Staff photo.

The Homewood Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 17, approved a 2027-28 school calendar that starts classes Thursday, Aug. 12, 2027.

The last day for students is Thursday, May 25, 2028, with a noon dismissal. Students will be off for fall break Oct. 8-11, Thanksgiving break Nov. 22-26, winter break Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 and spring break March 27-31. The calendar was approved without discussion.

The schedule closely follows the current school year, which started Aug. 12 and ends May 26. The biggest change is spring break, which moves from March 22-26 this school year to the last week of March.

The calendar sets aside April 14 as an inclement weather day. The district will use up to three eLearning days as needed before using it.

× Expand Calendar courtesy of Homewood City Schools Homewood City Schools 2027-28 calendar. Calendar courtesy of Homewood City Schools.

State report card

Superintendent Justin Hefner told the board that the state report cards released last week brought the highest grades the district and its schools have received since the state began issuing report cards in 2016.

Homewood City Schools received a 97 overall, according to the Alabama State Department of Education. Homewood High School received a 94, Homewood Middle School a 98 and Hall-Kent Elementary School a 95. Edgewood Elementary School and Shades Cahaba Elementary School each received a 100. Hefner said Edgewood scored 100 for the second year in a row and Shades Cahaba did so for the first time.

"Just really, really proud of our teachers and our students for achieving what they're achieving," Hefner said.

Hefner also said Ganae Gaines, an assistant principal at Homewood High School, was named assistant principal of the year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, and he congratulated eight student-athletes who signed college letters of intent during the early signing period.

The board's next regular meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the central office, 450 Dale Ave.