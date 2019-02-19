Homewood alum presents solar power options to BOE

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Solar Energy Samuel Bates presents solar energy options, including a solar canopy at the Homewood Middle School parking lot, to the Homewood Board of Education on Feb. 19.

The Feb. 19 Homewood Board of Education meeting at Shades Cahaba Elementary started with a presentation by 2018 graduate Samuel Bates on ways the school system could save money with solar power.

Bates, now studying mechanical engineering at Mississippi State University, has worked with Assistant Superintendent Tim Maddox for about a year to study energy usage at Homewood’s schools. Maddox said he was impressed and intrigued by the depth of Bates’ research, including hour-by-hour energy consumption at each school over the course of an entire year.

Bates said his research shows Homewood High School and Middle School use about 13,300 megawatt hours of electricity each year, costing the school system about $1.5 million in bills.

He proposed installing a 1.4-megawatt grid of solar panels on the high school roof and a 1-megawatt system of panels on the roof and a parking lot “solar canopy” at the middle school. Bates noted that the solar canopies, which could be placed over rows of parking spaces or over the pickup and drop-off lines, would also provide shade and weather protection.

Bates also recommended installing battery backup systems, which would store excess energy produced during peak hours for later use and would also keep a reserve to be used in case of power outages.

These two solar arrays would produce about 5,500 megawatt hours of electricity each year, providing about 40 percent of the energy the high school and middle school consume. They would reduce the buildings’ pollution footprint by about 2,500 metric tons due to the reduced use of fossil fuels.

While he started his research due to concerns about climate change and the increasing level of impact humans have on the environment, Bates said he recognized that as a “divisive” issue and he believes the benefits of solar energy “stand on their own.”

Bates said his proposed solar arrays would cost about $3.6 million to install and would need some form of ongoing maintenance. If the school system did the installation itself, he projected $350,000-$400,000 in annual savings.

However, Bates said there are companies that will do the installation and take care of maintenance at their own expense and charge the school system an ongoing fee, essentially as a lease of the equipment. Bates estimated the school system would still save about $200,000 per year in energy costs by going this route.

Maddox and board members thanked Bates for his research and reinvestment in Homewood after leaving the school system. They took no action on his proposal.

