McBride wins regional coaching honor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Coach Sean McBride at the Soccer Ball.

Homewood High School coach Sean McBride was recently named the 2018 Spring South Region High School Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches.

This recognition for Coach McBride and Homewood High School’s boys soccer program will be presented at the annual High School Coaches Breakfast on Jan. 12 at the Marriott Marquis Great Lakes Ballroom in Chicago, in conjunction with the 72nd United Soccer Coaches Convention.

United Soccer Coaches honors national and regional coaches of the year for high school coaches. All winners receive a plaque in honor of their achievement and are honored at the annual Convention.

To qualify for this award, a coach must be a member of United Soccer Coaches and have a successful record for that season. In addition, the coach should exhibit the following: knowledge of the game, rapport with the team, team image, conduct on the field, involvement in coaching organizations, outside involvement, community involvement, rapport with other coaches and officials and relationships with media.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools