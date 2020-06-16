Homewood names new middle school principal

× Expand Photo by Ali Renckens Joel Henneke has been assistant principal at Homewood Middle School for four years, and he has 22 years of experience in education as a teacher and an administrator at the middle and high school level.

Homewood City Schools named Joel Henneke as principal of Homewood Middle School at the monthly Board of Education meeting held June 16.

Henneke has been assistant principal at Homewood Middle School for four years, and he has 22 years of experience in education as a teacher and an administrator at the middle and high school level. He came to Homewood as a special education teacher at HMS, and he was later appointed to direct Homewood’s Alternative School before returning to HMS to serve as an assistant principal.

“Dr. Henneke has proved to be a strong leader in Homewood City Schools,” said HCS Superintendent Bill Cleveland. “We are fortunate to have his continued leadership at Homewood Middle School. I know he will continue Homewood’s mission to empower all students to maximize their unique potential, but he will also lead to empower our faculty and staff as well.”

Henneke received his bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University and his educational specialist degree from the University of Montevallo. In 2011, he earned his doctorate of education from Samford University. Prior to his career in education, Henneke served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps for a four-year enlistment.

“Under the leadership of my predecessor, Mr. Jimmie Pearson, I have gained an even greater appreciation for the dedication and professionalism that is consistently demonstrated by the faculty and staff at HMS,” Henneke said. “I also have great admiration and appreciation for the support and involvement of the parents and stakeholders in our community.

“In my 22 years as an educator, I can think of no greater opportunity or privilege than being afforded the challenge and occasion to be the principal at Homewood Middle School.”