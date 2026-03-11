Get to know: Homewood Middle Choral Director Audrey Sivley

× Expand Photo courtesy of Audrey Sivley. Audry Sivley and her husband, Tad. Audry Sivley and her husband, Tad.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Audrey Sivley, and I am the choir director at Homewood Middle School. I am a Hoover High School alum and graduated summa cum laude from The University of Alabama in 2023. After graduation, I worked for the college ministry Campus Outreach at UA. This is my second year teaching, as last year I was the music teacher for Greystone Elementary School and the assistant director for Berry Middle School’s show choir. I have also worked for Summer Show-Offs since 2017. My husband and I recently got married in July, and he also works at Homewood Middle School. We are so blessed to get to work at such an amazing school together. My husband and I are members at Christ Fellowship Church, and we are very excited to get more involved there.

Q: How long have you been a teacher? What do you enjoy most about teaching?

A: This is my second year teaching. My favorite thing about teaching is building relationships with my students and watching them grow. I love watching them develop in not only their musical skills but also how they grow into amazing human beings.

Q: What inspired you to become a teacher? How did your education prepare you to become a teacher?

A: Like many people, my music teachers inspired me to become a teacher. I had the best music educators — elementary through high school. Carlee Greene, Dan Cater and John Kincaid have left the greatest impact on me that I will forever be grateful for.

Q: Why did you decide to pursue music education? Are/were you a performer?

A: I decided to pursue music education my sophomore year of high school. Choir had always been my favorite part of my day since the fourth grade, and I could not imagine my day without it. Choir developed me not only as a musician but as a person, and I wanted to leave a positive impact on people just as my choir teachers did for me. I was a performer and still perform in some aspects here and there. I was in choir from fourth grade until my senior year of college, as well as show choir throughout middle and high school. I also partook in my middle and high schools’ plays and musicals. I still get small chances to perform through working for Summer and Holiday Show-Offs, and I am very grateful for that.

Q: What is the most important value or skill you would like to see students leave your class with?

A: I want my kids to leave my class with a love and appreciation for music [and] teamwork and with the ability to work hard. I also want them to know that they have a place to belong, and I will forever be in their corner.

Q: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

A: I am most looking forward to our spring concert at the end of April. Spring concerts were always my favorite performance growing up because they showcased a whole year’s worth of hard work. I cannot wait to see all the growth that happens within our choirs this year.

Q: What is something your students may not know about you?

A: My students may not know that I played volleyball up until the eighth grade, and I actually did not make the ninth grade team. However, I believe that moment has opened many doors for me. I do not believe that I would be a choir teacher today if I had made the ninth grade volleyball team all those years ago. I truly believe the Lord has a plan for everything.

Q: This school year will be a success if … what?

A: I want the choirs at Homewood Middle School to have a reputation [for] the following:

Students who receive a music education

Choirs that sing with a healthy, beautiful and appropriate tone/sound

Choirs that perform interesting, challenging, meaningful and entertaining music

Choirs that can sight read at a high level of excellence

The school year is a success if the Homewood Middle School choir becomes a family where all are equally valued, a safe place to try new things and a place where students not only learn more about music, but also learn more about themselves.