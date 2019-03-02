Homewood alum becomes HMS assistant principal

× Expand Submitted by Homewood City Schools Lea Cockerham.

Homewood City Schools announced in February that Lea Cockerham has been hired as a new assistant principal at Homewood Middle School.

Cockerham has served as an assistant principal at Homewood High School for the past two years, and his duties included serving as the administrator in charge of Pathways Alternative School.

Cockerham, who is an HHS alum, has worked in education for over 20 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director in Valdez City Schools in Alaska. He also served 27 years in the United States Marine Corps where he enlisted in the Marines and retired as a lieutenant colonel. During that time, he served in active duty and in the reserves, including combat operations in the Persian Gulf War and the Iraq War.

