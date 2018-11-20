HMS student leads winter coat drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Palmer Heard organizes donations for his winter coat drive.

Palmer Heard, a 6th grade student at Homewood Middle School, recently organized a coat drive for the Jimmie Hale Mission and Jessie’s Place.

Through donations from students, teachers, family and friends, Heard collected 400 winter weather items. He also went door to door to ask for donations. The coat drive was Heard’s Enrichment project.

"I am very proud of his hard work! He has met with administration, developed the details of the project, contacted people who have held coat drives in the past to partner with, and much more. I just love it when my students go the extra mile and use their projects to make a difference," HMS teacher Erin Meacham said.

Heard worked with local realtor Susanne Traweek, who has organized a coat drive for the past six years for advice and help in getting the donations to the charities that need them.

On Nov. 16, Heard and fellow student Ford Fuhrman helped load the donations into a collection van from the Jimmie Hale Mission.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools