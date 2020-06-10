HMS principal retires

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. 0613 Jimmie Pearson Jimmie Pearson will serve as principal of Homewood Middle School.

Homewood Middle School Principal Jimmie Pearson announced his plans to retire after serving in education for 39 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, area director and area superintendent.

Mr. Pearson has served as an administrator at the elementary, middle, junior high, and high school levels. He came to HMS seven years ago, and Homewood City Schools is grateful for his years of dedication to our students, staff, and families.

Mr. Pearson said announcing his retirement was a bittersweet moment.

“The Homewood community is an amazing place, and I am so thankful I have been a part of it,” he said. “The support for our schools, teachers and students is tremendous. It has been an honor to work with the best employees in education, and I have been blessed to get to know the wonderful students and families of Homewood. … Thank you for letting me be a part of this special place.”

HCS Superintendent, Bill Cleveland, said Mr. Pearson was a mentor for him when he was a teacher as he admired his passion and care for everyone he encountered.

“Mr. Pearson is a leader who always focuses on what is best for kids while showing his utmost respect and support for his great faculty and staff at HMS,” Cleveland said. “Everyday he modeled the idea of service before self. He has a way of making sure his students and families know they are cared for, and he’s always cheering for them.”

The search for the HMS principal position will begin immediately, and Homewood City Schools said in a release it is dedicated to finding a leader that will continue to ensure all students are empowered to maximize their unique potential.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.