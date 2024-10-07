HMS earns national recognition as Promising Practice School

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools Homewood Middle School is one of nine Alabama schools to be recognized this year as a Promising Practice School. Left to right, Carnell Lee, Nahomy Hernandez, Audrey Lowe, Aylah Harris, Isla Newsom, Jayla Andrews, Jaydon Gilliam, Bibb Wahl, Quinn Mastroianni and RJ Speight. × 2 of 2 Expand Justin Hefner is the superintendent of Homewood City Schools. Prev Next

Homewood Middle School has earned national recognition for its character education initiatives by Character.org, a leading advocate for character education in schools. HMS is one of nine schools in Alabama to be honored this year as a Promising Practice School.

The school’s “Patriot to the CORE" program was recognized for its significant impact and alignment with one or more of Character.org's principles, which emphasize the importance of embedding core values into school culture and embracing shared leadership to strengthen character initiatives.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work being done at Homewood Middle School," said Justin Hefner, the superintendent of Homewood City Schools. "The Patriot to the CORE program exemplifies the middle school’s commitment to character education and the development of responsible, caring citizens. Our teachers, staff and students have truly embraced the values of the Patriot to the CORE program, and it shows in the positive impact they’re making daily."

The school’s program focuses on instilling core values such as honesty, hard work, respect and responsibility. Through various activities and initiatives, students and staff collaborate to create a supportive and positive environment, encouraging everyone to lead by example.

Throughout the 2024-25 school year, HMS will be featured on Character.org’s website, social media and newsletters as a model of character education. This recognition is not only a significant honor for the school but also an opportunity to inspire other schools and educators across the country.