HMS counselors earn RAVE award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools HMS counselors Jimicka Alexander and AnnaGrace Baldwin accept the Gold RAVE Award.

Homewood Middle School counselors Jimicka Alexander and AnnaGrace Baldwin recently qualified their counseling program for the Recognition of Accountability, Verification and Excellence (RAVE) Award.

This is their third year to receive this award, and Homewood Middle’s counseling program was awarded the Gold RAVE Award.

Since 2004, RAVE has been a continuous improvement document that gives Alabama school counseling programs an opportunity to demonstrate effective communication and a commitment to implementing an outcome-based, data-driven program.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools