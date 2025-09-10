Get to Know: Ryan Murrell, Homewood Middle School band director

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ryan Murrell Homewood Middle School band director Ryan Murrell (center) with members of the HMS Middle School marching band.

Ryan Murrell is the band director at Homewood Middle School, where he has served for seven years. Overall, he is in his 13th year teaching overall. He is married with two children and two dogs.

Q: What is your primary instrument and/or the instrument you enjoy playing most? Why do you enjoy playing this instrument so much?

A: My primary instrument is trumpet and honestly the instrument I enjoy playing the most depends on the music I am playing. All instruments have wonderful things about them that I like.

Q: What do you see as your primary role being a teacher for middle school band? How do you think middle school band instruction differs from high school band?

A: I believe the primary role as the middle school band director is 3 things: Teach students how to be good people; Show them that the band room is a safe place for all students; Help find their place in the music world and show them the different avenues they can take with music.

Q: What is the most difficult instrument to encourage middle schoolers to play? Why?

A: Honestly, it isn’t the students, it’s the parents sometimes. When a small child wants to play the tuba, a parent automatically says,”Is that going to be too big for my child?” We have to remind them that the child will grow and that we have smaller tubas for 6th graders.

Q: How do you encourage a love of band for Middle School students?

A: We encourage a love for band by showing the students that we care for them as people. If they feel like they are seen and that they matter they will do their part in doing the best they can.

Q: Why did you decide to become a teacher rather than focusing on your instrument as a performer? Other than as a band instructor, what opportunities do you have to shine as a performance artist on your primary instrument?

A: I became a teacher in order to give students the opportunities that I had when I was in school. As a person who came from a single parent household, I can relate to those students who are in the same position as I was. I am also a parent so I can also do my job from the lenses of parents as well. As amazing as it would have been to have been a performer, I believe I am exactly where I need to be. I have had numerous opportunities in performing at local churches, the HMS and HHS Show Choir Bands, weddings, theater gigs, and even at the World Games. When someone needs an instrumentalist and I get a call, I am always excited to do it if I can make it work in my schedule.

Q: How do you encourage your students’ love of band?

A: I talk to them like people and check in on them not only in band classes, but also in their other classes. When I can, I go see them in their other activities outside of band because it’s important for them to know that we are there for them, not only in band but also outside of band.

Q: What is your philosophy of teaching?

A: Easy, to teach them to be good people. I believe that we teach the next generation of people to help lead the world into the next generation. Priority number one is to make sure they are good people with a good heart.

Q: Why do you love teaching at HMS as a band instructor?

A: Because I get to see the light bulb turn on when they get a concept or if they want to demonstrate a song they learned on their own and when I see students that have other talents that I can bring to the band (singing, dancing, etc.) then I do what I can to give them that opportunity.

Q: What do you envision as next steps for the HMS band?

A: To continue to grow and foster all students. However, I want to make sure that any student who comes through the door feels like they have a home not only with the HMS Band but with the entire band program at Homewood.