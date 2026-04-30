Get to know: Homewood Middle School art teacher Eric Swope

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eric Swope. Homewood Middle art teacher Eric Swope Homewood Middle art teacher Eric Swope.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I love Homewood. Though I grew up in Colorado, most of my adult life has been spent within Homewood. My wife Christen teaches enrichment at Edgewood Elementary, and my kids are both proud Homewood graduates. Reed graduated from Auburn two years ago and now works as a computer scientist for Blue Cross Blue Shield. Paige is finishing up her senior year at SCAD in Savannah and will graduate with a degree in jewelry design. Most days, I ride my bike to school and can often be seen walking our golden retriever around the Edgewood neighborhood.

Q: How long have you been teaching art at Homewood Middle School? What do you love most about teaching at HMS?

A: I have been teaching art at HMS for 17 years. Before that, I taught elementary art at a school in Colorado Springs. I’ve had opportunities to pursue high school jobs, but I love the middle school age and believe this is where God can use my giftedness. It’s a real joy to teach at HMS. Since the beginning of my tenure at HMS, it has always felt like family. The staff has always been encouraging of one another and so professional. Everyone goes above and beyond what is asked of them to put our students first. I’ve enjoyed and treasure the lifelong friendships that I have made over the years.

Q: Other than teaching art, what extracurricular activities and/or clubs are you involved in at HMS?

A: I’m the head coach for cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field. That is a year-round position because we compete all school year and train in the summer for cross-country. One of my favorite parts of coaching at the moment is having the joy of coaching alongside athletes that I got to coach at HMS over the years.

Outside of school, I have also been a Wyldlife (the middle school version of Young Life) leader for 15 years. We take kids from HMS to spring weekend camp in Georgia and summer week-long camp in Florida, host clubs bi-weekly and participate in Bible studies bi-weekly during the school year.

Q: What made you want to be an art teacher?

A: My mom is very creative and had a macrame business called Rope by Swope. We spent a lot of time at art shows, and art was always encouraged in the house. In high school, I had a very influential art teacher, Mrs. Franklin, who saw the talent and appreciation I had for the arts and fostered that creativity. In my senior year, for my independent assignment, she encouraged me to go to the elementary school that was next to our school and volunteer in the art room. The art teacher there, Mrs. Bartholomew, really encouraged me to pursue art education.

Q: What do you love most about living in the Homewood community?

A: It’s a small town hidden in a much bigger city. We have all the pleasures of a small town (friendly community where everyone knows each other, walkability, wonderful schools, fabulous parks and trails), yet we are surrounded by a bigger city that offers so many amazing things, as well. I also enjoy the friendships that have grown while living in and staying in a community for a long time. Investing in the community has also been a blessing to my own life and family.

Q: What are the most important lessons you want students to learn in your art class?

A: In art, I want every student to walk away with an appreciation for the arts. For many, this may be the last art class they have in their educational years. Others will go on to thrive in the arts at HHS. Above all that, I hope they will celebrate the fact that we all create art differently. And hopefully, they will all respect one another for who they were uniquely created to be, not for blending in.

Q: What do you think students gain by participating in fine arts?

A: I believe they get to tap into their creative side and spend time sitting in that, especially in a world that is rushing by us too often on a screen. It is very rare for me to have students bring their Chromebooks to the classroom. Most of the time I want them to use their hands and imagination while also having real conversations with those students around them and collaborating together or sometimes zoning out on the process of creating art. I love to challenge my classes at the beginning of each quarter with this quote from Thomas Merton: “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”

Q: What is next for you and the art program at HMS? What are your goals for the art program?

A: Community collaborations. In the past few years, we have been collaborating with outside businesses and creating artwork. Two years ago, we teamed up with Hibbett Sports for the release of the Nike Air Max and did a project with them at HMS. Last year, we teamed up with Jon Croy and Finish Line Events for three installation pieces for the XTERRA races at Oak Mountain State Park. This included using old bike gear from Cahaba Cycles and old running shoes from Trak Shak to upcycle some amazing art. In fact, all three pieces were kept by Oak Mountain State Park and put on permanent display in the park. Currently, we are working with Homewood graduate Gary Asher on a music instrument piece that we hope will be housed at HMS or somewhere in the community.