A look inside the Homewood Middle School dance team: Building confidence, community and school spirit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Middle School dance team. The Homewood Middle School dance team The Homewood Middle School dance team, founded by coach Leslie Tanner and co-coach Mackenzie Epps, has grown over five years into a program focused on building confidence, community and opportunity for students of all experience levels.

Under the lights at Waldrop Stadium, at pep rallies buzzing with excitement and in parades winding through downtown Homewood, the Homewood Middle School dance team delivers more than polished choreography. For coach Leslie Tanner, the team represents something deeper: belonging, confidence and a place where middle school students can discover who they are — sometimes before they even realize they’re searching.

Tanner’s journey to leading the HMS dance team began with a longing she couldn’t ignore. After years of coaching cheer at HMS, Tanner stepped away following the birth of her third child. While the break was necessary, the absence of coaching left a noticeable gap. “I missed coaching and the relationships that developed with the kids I coached,” she said.

That gap became an opportunity about five years ago when Tanner spoke with a parent who shared a wish for a dance team at HMS — one that would give students a chance to pursue dance before high school. When Dr. Justin Hefner stepped into his role as superintendent of Homewood City Schools, Tanner brought the idea forward. “He met with me and entrusted me with starting the program,” she said. “That belief meant everything.”

Tanner’s first step was finding the right partner. She found that in Mackenzie Epps, a lifelong dancer and former Samford University dance team member. “Mackenzie had the fundamentals and skills that I lacked,” Tanner said. Together, they launched a pilot group open to any HMS student interested in dance, regardless of experience.

“We wanted the group to be a walking advertisement for the program we were creating,” Tanner explained. Some dancers came from competitive studios, while others had never taken a formal class. That March, HMS held its first official dance team tryout, drawing more than 40 students. This spring marks the fifth tryout in the program’s short but meaningful history.

At the middle school level, Tanner believes the most important outcome is connection. “First and foremost, we want the students to feel a sense of community and belonging,” she said. “Second, we hope they grow in confidence and belief that they can do hard things.”

Starting a new team hasn’t been easy. Fundraising, purchasing uniforms and carving out a place within the school took time and patience. “It’s been baby steps and a labor of love,” Tanner said. Support from parents, local businesses and the Homewood community has helped the program grow each year.

Some of Tanner’s most rewarding moments have come years later. “Watching the Star Spangled Girls [the Homewood High School dance team] perform brings me immense joy,” she said. This year is especially meaningful as members of the first HMS dance team are now juniors and seniors. “Those girls took a chance on a new idea, and they led the way for everything we’ve built.”

Looking ahead, Tanner hopes the program continues to strengthen dance at both the middle and high school levels. For students unsure about trying out, her message is personal and encouraging. “Middle school is the perfect time to try new things,” she said. “Dance wasn’t part of my life until a coach encouraged me — and it became something I quickly fell in love with.”