HMS principal receives Samford alumni award

Homewood Middle School Principal Dr. Danny Steele has been named Samford University’s 2023 Learning for Life Honoree. The Learning for Life Award honors outstanding education alumni who have made a notable influence in the lives of others.

In 2015, celebrating its 100th anniversary, Samford’s Orlean Beeson School of Education established the Learning for Life Award to honor graduates who exemplify leadership in the classroom, school administration, mission organizations, non-profits, businesses, volunteer organizations, and more. Although their career paths may be different, recipients are all similar in the way that they have made an influence in their respective fields of study, their local communities, and the world.

-Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools