Where memories meet modern design: Homewood High School’s auditorium reopens

× Expand April Coffey Homewood High School reopened its renovated auditorium on Feb. 13. Homewood High School reopened its renovated auditorium on Feb. 13, following the most significant update to the facility since it originally opened.

For generations of students, parents and alumni, the Homewood High School auditorium has been a place of applause, anticipation and shared memories. Though beloved for its warmth and familiarity, the decades-old space no longer matched the look and feel of the recently renovated high school surrounding it — until now.

Homewood City Schools recently completed a comprehensive renovation of the Homewood High School auditorium, marking the most significant update to the facility since it was built in 1972. The project transformed a well-worn but cherished venue into a modern performance space designed to better serve students, performers and the wider community.

The auditorium received minor cosmetic updates a quarter century ago. “In 2000, the curtain and stage floor were replaced and the chairs were re-covered,” said Homewood High School Band Director Chris Cooper. This year’s renovation went far beyond surface improvements.

One of the most visible changes is the modern seating and flooring, which have replaced the original chairs and carpet. Lighting throughout the space has also undergone a full transformation and has been replaced with an energy-efficient LED system.

Equally impactful are the upgrades audiences may not immediately see but will certainly hear. “Before this renovation, the sound and lighting systems were the original ones installed in 1972,” Cooper said. The auditorium now features a digital soundboard controlling a completely redesigned audio system, including professional-grade speakers and microphones. The new setup will enhance everything from quiet theatrical dialogue to full band and choir performances.

Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner emphasized the importance of the renovation not only as a facilities upgrade but as an investment in students and community life.

“This is a special space for our students, our school and our community — one that holds countless memories, milestones and moments of growth,” Hefner said. “As we continue the important work of strengthening every aspect of our school system and facilities, I am grateful we invested in this auditorium to renew a place where students will learn, perform and be celebrated for generations to come.”

For many in Homewood, the auditorium is more than a performance venue. It is where students take the stage for the first time, families gather to celebrate achievements and the community comes together to support the arts. The renovation ensures those experiences will continue in a space that reflects the pride and progress of the school system as a whole.

“The auditorium is not just a place for Homewood High School students. We are excited that the fine arts are so celebrated in Homewood, and the new space is for the community, such as welcoming the elementary schools’ talent shows,” said Cooper.

The newly renovated auditorium officially reopened Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, as the host site for the Homewood South Central Classic, a show choir competition that brings students and visitors from across the region to Homewood High School.

As the lights come up and the curtains rise once again, the Homewood High School auditorium stands renewed — honoring its past while offering a modern stage for the performances and memories still to come.