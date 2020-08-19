Scholarship created in Blanchard's name

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Aniah Blanchard Scholarship Angela Harris, mother of the late Aniah Blanchard, thanks Dr. Bill Cleveland, among others, after the announcement of the Aniah Blanchard Scholarship during the opening of the renovated Homewood High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The recent Homewood High School renovation is complete, adding approximately 100,000 square feet to the existing high school building.

"But it's really what happens in the building that's important," former Superintendent Bill Cleveland said at the school's Aug. 18 ribbon cutting ceremony. "Most importantly, it's the students in the building."

To kick off the celebration of the new high school addition, Cleveland announced the creation of the Aniah Blanchard Memorial Scholarship Fund. Blanchard, a Homewood High School who was killed last year, brought a smile to everyone's face during her time at HHS, Cleveland said.

"Her spirit will not be forgotten," Cleveland said. "As we dedicate this school, this brand new building ... it's for our kids. It's for our future, Aniah's and all the other students. It's our hope that along with that, every year at Awards Day, we'll get to remember Aniah in a different way — as somebody that is not only here every day in spirit, but somebody that's helping dreams come true of somebody going to college."

Angela Harris, Blanchard's mother, said at the ceremony she always knew she wanted her children to attend Homewood City Schools. They were not let down by the school system, she said.

"I just want you to know how proud I am that we are Patriots and that we're in Homewood," Harris said. "This school is absolutely beautiful, and I know Aniah is smiling."

The scholarship will be set up through the Homewood City Schools Foundation, and more information will be released in the future, Cleveland said.