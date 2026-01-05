PHOTOS: Homewood Patriot Band performs at Rose Parade and Bandfest

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 4 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 5 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 7 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 8 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 9 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Band's on Facebook Prev Next

The Homewood Patriot Band participated in two major events during the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California — performing at Bandfest on Dec. 30 and marching in the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

Homewood was the first high school band to appear in the parade lineup, following the U.S. Marine Band. Students faced heavy rain in the staging area but continued with their performance as scheduled.

Despite the conditions, the band brought its well-known spirit and showmanship to the parade route.