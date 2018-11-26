Homewood band performs in Macy's parade

× 1 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Jason Mun, groupphotos.com Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Homewood High School Patriot Band performs on the streets of New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. × 2 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Jason Mun, groupphotos.com Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Homewood High School Patriot Band performs on the streets of New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. × 3 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Jeff Day, groupphotos.com Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Homewood High School Patriot Band performs on the streets of New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. × 4 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Frank Zimmerman, groupphotos.com Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Homewood High School Patriot Band performs on the streets of New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Prev Next

Several hundred Homewood High School students — along with family and friends — braved the cold of New York City on Thanksgiving morning for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Homewood Patriot Band was invited for the ninth time to perform in the parade, held on Nov. 22.

The band's approximately 400 members, including color guard and Star Spangled Girls, performed songs such as “Yankee Doodle,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “No Business Like Show Business” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.”

Their trip to New York also included sightseeing and a dinner cruise on the Hudson River with family who traveled to watch the parade in person. Band Director Ron Pence said the Patriots played for 2 million people along the parade route and many more on television.

"The students were simply amazing. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is truly a dream come true for these students and directors," Pence said.