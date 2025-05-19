Photo gallery: Homewood High School Graduation 2025

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Kristen Berthiaume From left to right: Cameron Fife, Violet Parr and Emma Berthiaume. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Paul Hill From left to right: Justin Gamble, R.C. Gartman and Jacob Hill. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Ann Brasher Ethan Brasher. × 4 of 6 Expand Apple Photos Clean Up × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Marenda Swaika Marcus Swaika. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Kim Carter McAdams Winston Jones, left, and Graham McAdam, right. Prev Next

Homewood High School celebrated the class of 2025 on Saturday, May 17, at the Pete Hanna Center on Samford University's campus.

The Homewood Star asked readers to share photos of their graduates with us on Facebook. Check out the photos readers submitted in the gallery above.

Didn't show us your photo yet? Comment on the post on our Facebook page.