Photo gallery: Homewood High School Graduation 2025

by

×

1 of 6

250518_Cameron Fife (left), Violet Parr (center), & Emma Berthiaume (right) from Kristen Berthiaume_SLS.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Kristen Berthiaume

From left to right: Cameron Fife, Violet Parr and Emma Berthiaume.

×

2 of 6

250519_(l-r) Justin Gamble, R.C. Gartman, Jacob Hill from Paul Hill_SLS.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Paul Hill

From left to right: Justin Gamble, R.C. Gartman and Jacob Hill.

×

3 of 6

250519_Ethan Brasher from Ann Brasher_SLS.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Ann Brasher

Ethan Brasher.

×

4 of 6

250519_James E. Stone Jr. fro Neila Stone_SLS.jpeg

Apple Photos Clean Up

×

5 of 6

250519_Marcus Swaika from Marenda Swaika_SLS.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Marenda Swaika

Marcus Swaika.

×

6 of 6

250519_Winston Jones-left and Graham McAdams-right from Kim Carter McAdams_SLS.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Kim Carter McAdams

Winston Jones, left, and Graham McAdam, right.

Homewood High School celebrated the class of 2025 on Saturday, May 17, at the Pete Hanna Center on Samford University's campus. 

The Homewood Star asked readers to share photos of their graduates with us on Facebook. Check out the photos readers submitted in the gallery above.

Didn't show us your photo yet? Comment on the post on our Facebook page.