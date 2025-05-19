Photo gallery: Homewood High School Graduation 2025

1 of 6
Photo courtesy of Kristen Berthiaume
From left to right: Cameron Fife, Violet Parr and Emma Berthiaume.
Photo courtesy of Paul Hill
From left to right: Justin Gamble, R.C. Gartman and Jacob Hill.
Photo courtesy of Ann Brasher
Ethan Brasher.
Photo courtesy of Marenda Swaika
Marcus Swaika.
Photo courtesy of Kim Carter McAdams
Winston Jones, left, and Graham McAdam, right.
Homewood High School celebrated the class of 2025 on Saturday, May 17, at the Pete Hanna Center on Samford University's campus.
The Homewood Star asked readers to share photos of their graduates with us on Facebook. Check out the photos readers submitted in the gallery above.
