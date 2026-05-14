Patriot band earns invitation to world-famous flower parade

× Expand Photo by April Coffey. The Homewood City Schools band directors The Homewood City Schools band directors are leading preparations for a landmark moment in the Patriot Band’s history. In September 2027, the band will travel to the Netherlands to perform in the Corso Zundert flower parade — becoming the first American marching band ever invited to participate in the world’s largest flower parade, which draws tens of thousands of spectators from around the globe.

The Homewood High School Patriot Band will soon carry the sound of Alabama across the Atlantic, earning a place on one of Europe’s most celebrated stages. Band Director Chris Cooper announced that in September 2027, the band will travel to the Netherlands to perform in the internationally renowned Corso Zundert — becoming the first American marching band ever invited to participate in the world’s largest flower parade. The historic opportunity will place Homewood students before tens of thousands of spectators from around the globe.

In addition to its appearance in Zundert, the Patriot Band will perform in other iconic European settings, including a standstill concert in the town square of Bruges, Belgium. The trip will blend performance with cultural exploration, offering students a unique educational experience beyond the marching field.

Cooper describes the invitation as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students and a major milestone for the program.”

“This is an incredibly meaningful moment for our band,” Cooper said. “While our students have performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, being the first American band to march the streets of Zundert is a distinct honor. It shows that the hard work our students put in every day here in Homewood resonates on a global scale.”

Founded in 1936 in the hometown of artist Vincent van Gogh, Corso Zundert has grown into one of Europe’s most distinctive cultural traditions and is recognized by UNESCO. The parade features 20 massive floats, each constructed by local communities and covered with millions of dahlia flowers.

The construction process is an art form in itself. Each float begins with a steel framework, which is shaped and reinforced before being layered with papier-mache. In the final days leading up to the parade, volunteers attach thousands — sometimes millions — of fresh dahlia blooms to complete the designs. The result is a breathtaking display of color, scale and craftsmanship.

While in Zundert, Homewood’s marching band students will take part in that tradition. They will be divided into small groups and assigned to local hamlets, where they will help build the floats alongside community members. Each hamlet competes to create the most impressive design, and all floats are moved through the parade entirely by hand. The experience will offer students a rare opportunity for cultural immersion and collaboration.

The band’s European itinerary also includes visits to Zaanse Schans, Volendam, Antwerp and Efteling amusement park, giving students a broader look at the region’s history and culture.

The Homewood Patriot Band has built a national and an international reputation through performances at major events, including the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the St. Patrick’s Festival in Ireland and the Walt Disney World Christmas Parade. As the largest high school marching band in Alabama, approximately 400 students are expected to make the trip to the Netherlands for the September 2027 performance.

To help make the trip possible, the band will begin fundraising prior to the 2026-2027 school year. Community support will play a vital role in turning this ambitious journey into reality, continuing a long-standing tradition of helping Homewood students participate in transformative cultural and educational experiences. Upcoming fundraisers can be found on the Homewood City Schools’ website and social media pages.