Mitchell excels in taekwondo championships

Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Mitchell Homewood High School student Claire Mitchell recently competed in the American Taekwondo Association Tournament of Champions. Photo submitted by Elizabeth Mitchell.

Claire Mitchell, a rising junior at Homewood High School, recently participated in the American Taekwondo Association Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mitchell competed in three events at the World Championships by placing in the top 10 in the world with points accumulated throughout the year.

On July 24, Mitchell was crowned World Champion in Traditional Forms with a score of 24 points, edging the top seed by one point.

The following day, she competed in Combat Weapons and Traditional Sparring competitions, winning the silver medal in Traditional Sparring.

Submitted by Elizabeth Mitchell