Homewood varsity soccer wins metro tournament

by

The Homewood High School boys varsity soccer team defeated Hoover High School (ranked #1 in 7A) to win the Metro Tournament.

Senior Matthew Henderson scored a goal late in the second half to send the 1-1 game into overtime. After two scoreless overtime periods, the game was decided in a penalty kick shootout.

After one missed Hoover penalty kick, Homewood goalkeeper Noah Klein made a save. Connor Smith, Jackson Wallace, Henderson and Alex Harris all converted their penalties to lead Homewood to victory.

Henderson was named Tournament MVP.

Submitted by Barry Smith

Tags

by

Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues