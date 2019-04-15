Homewood varsity soccer wins metro tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mac Logue The Homewood boys varsity soccer team.

The Homewood High School boys varsity soccer team defeated Hoover High School (ranked #1 in 7A) to win the Metro Tournament.

Senior Matthew Henderson scored a goal late in the second half to send the 1-1 game into overtime. After two scoreless overtime periods, the game was decided in a penalty kick shootout.

After one missed Hoover penalty kick, Homewood goalkeeper Noah Klein made a save. Connor Smith, Jackson Wallace, Henderson and Alex Harris all converted their penalties to lead Homewood to victory.

Henderson was named Tournament MVP.

Submitted by Barry Smith