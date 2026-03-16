Homewood teacher named state special education teacher of the year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School

Homewood High School special education teacher Megan Wadsworth has been named the 2026 ALA-CASE Special Education Teacher of the Year.

Homewood City Schools officials said Wadsworth exemplifies the district’s commitment to excellence through her work, leadership and dedication to students.

The award is presented by the Alabama Council of Administrators of Special Education (ALA-CASE), an organization that works with school leaders to advance special education through professional learning, policy and advocacy.