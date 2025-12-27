Homewood Patriot Band to perform in 2026 Rose Parade and Bandfest

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood High School Band. 0813 Homewod High School Band Rose Parade Homewood High School Patriot Band appears in the 2009 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif. Tournament of the Roses has invited Homewood School to make its fourth appearance in the New Years Day Parade in January 2014.

The Homewood Patriot Band will once again represent Alabama on one of the biggest stages in marching band performance: the Tournament of Roses.

The band is set to perform in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Bandfest on Monday, Dec. 30, and will march in the iconic Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, in Pasadena, California.

The band’s Bandfest performance is scheduled for approximately 10:25 a.m. Pacific time and will be the second featured group of the event. Bandfest showcases high school and collegiate marching bands selected to participate in the Rose Parade, allowing them to perform field shows and concert pieces in a dedicated venue prior to parade day.

This marks the sixth time the Homewood Patriot Band has performed in the Tournament of Roses. In 2022, the band received the distinct honor of leading the parade, an invitation extended by then-Rose Parade President Bob Miller — a recognition reserved for groups with a record of excellence and professionalism.

The 137th Rose Parade, presented by Honda, will step off at 8 a.m. PST on Jan. 1, 2026, and will feature 85 units, including bands, floats and equestrian groups. The full event will be televised live nationwide on major networks including ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox, Telemundo, Univision, KTLA and Great American Family.

For those who prefer to stream, the official Tournament of Roses livestream will carry every unit of the parade — including the Homewood Patriot Band — in its entirety.

For more information and viewing options, visit: tournamentofroses.com/where-to-watch.