Homewood Holiday Spectacular showcases student talent and seasonal spirit

The holiday season began with music, movement and magic at Samford University’s Wright Center as the Homewood High School Fine Arts Department presented its annual Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 11.

The event featured performances by the Homewood Patriot Band, Homewood Show Choirs, Star Spangled Girls, The Patriot Guard, and the Theatre Department. The program included music, dance and holiday-themed performances presented by students across multiple disciplines.

The Holiday Spectacular was a one-night event open to the public. A recording is available as a three-part video series filmed by Matt Davis: