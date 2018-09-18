Homewood High School announces National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Homewood High’s National Merit Semi-finalists: (back row) Jackson Wallace, Collins Keith, Ian Crawford, Campbell Brabston and Allain Rapadas; (front row) Eliza Thornton, Samantha Le and Riley Abney.

On Sept. 12, eight Homewood High School students were included among the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation is to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence. These academically talented high school seniors come from a pool of 1.6 million students, representing 22,000 high schools. The nationwide pool, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

Qualification of Semifinalist recognition is based upon a student’s junior year PSAT score. Semifinalists will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $31 million, that will be offered to students next spring. A Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards are considered for Finalist recognition and scholarships.

National Merit Finalists will be announced in the spring.

Homewood High School’s 2018-2019 Semifinalists are Riley Abney, Campbell Brabston, Ian Crawford, Collins Keith, Samantha Le, Allain Rapadas, Eliza Thornton and Jackson Wallace.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools