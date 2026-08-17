Homewood High announces inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood High School

Homewood High School Athletics has announced the 17 members of its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class, recognizing former student-athletes, coaches and contributors who have helped build the Patriots' athletic tradition.

The first class spans multiple generations of Homewood athletics and was selected from a larger group of nominees by a selection committee.

The inaugural class includes Alvin Bressler, Susan Cook, Robert Davis, Aaron Ernest, Tom Esslinger, Katie Fierson, Gerald Gann, Chris Gray, Michael Gross, Austin Hubbard, David Jones, Evan Mathis, Bob Newton, Ronald Nored, Tim Shepler, Kiara Williams and Dickey Wright.

According to Homewood High School Athletics, the honorees were chosen for accomplishments, leadership and service that have had a lasting influence on the school's athletic programs. The group includes individuals who distinguished themselves as student-athletes as well as coaches and other contributors to Homewood athletics.

The new Hall of Fame was established to recognize and preserve the accomplishments of people who have made significant contributions to Homewood High School Athletics. Its criteria emphasize excellence in competition, leadership, service and contributions to the Patriots' athletic tradition.

The inaugural class will be formally inducted during a ceremony Oct. 1 at Rosewood Hall.

Tickets are limited and are available at pro.gofundme.com/event/homewood-high-school-hall-of-fame/e824740.