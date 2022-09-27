Homewood band chosen to participate in 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Homewood drum majors react after learning that the Patriot marching band will perform in the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland following the halftime performance in a game between the Indians and Patriots at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The crowds cheered as the Homewood Marching Band announced that the Patriot Band had been selected to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland next school year.

“This is a huge opportunity for our students,” HHS Band Director Chris Cooper said. “The St. Patty’s Day Parade is a worldwide parade, and we will be marching with music groups from all around the globe.”

The Patriot Band is the largest high school marching band in the state and has appeared in many nationally televised parades including nine appearances in the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade. The Patriots are not strangers to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade either. The band marched in Dublin in 1993 and 1997.

Leigh Lewis marched in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Patriot Band in 1993 and currently has a child marching in the HHS band. “As a student, traveling to Ireland with my friends is something I will never forget. To experience the rich tradition there on St. Patrick’s Day was amazing, and I am so excited my own child will get to have the same experience as I did in high school.”

This November, the band will be headed to Orlando for the Universal Holiday Parade but preparations for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin right away. The band will travel to Ireland in March 2024 and will tour museums, castles and will get to learn about Irish culture and tradition.

“We have already started planning for our trip to Ireland, and it is going to be such a great experience for our students,” Cooper said. “Not only will these students perform in front of thousands of people, they will also get to see new sights and experience new places while representing our community internationally."

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade announcement was made during the halftime performance at the Homewood High School football game on Friday, Sept. 23. The band hosted their 50th Anniversary Reunion during the game, and alumni brought their instruments and gear to perform in the pregame alumni performance.