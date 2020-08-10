HHS welcomes new head coaches

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Homewood High School announced two new head coaches this year: Josh Donaldson will lead the HHS track and cross country teams, and Andie Freedman will be the Lady Patriots’ head volleyball coach.

For the past eight years, Josh Donaldson has served as a cross country and assistant track coach. Donaldson was a student runner for the HHS Patriots, and he was an instrumental part of Homewood’s first track and field state championship in 2006. In total, Donaldson has been a part of all 31 track & field and cross country state championships as either an athlete or coach.

In 2019, Donaldson received two big coaching honors: the Alabama Girls Cross Country USTFCCCA Coach of the Year and the Alabama Boys Cross Country NFH

Prior to earning his master's degrees in education, Donaldson graduated summa cum laude with math and biology degrees from the University of Alabama. Throughout his teaching career, he has taught anatomy and physiology, environmental science and freshman biology. Donaldson currently teaches Advanced Placement Biology.

Andie Freedman has been coaching volleyball for the past five years as the assistant coach at Hoover High School. Freedman played four years of varsity volleyball in high school, and she continued her playing career at the University of South Carolina where she competed as a libero during 2004-2005. Throughout her career, Freedman has also head coached numerous club teams privately through Birmingham Volleyball Club.

Freedman received a bachelor of science in Economics from UAB where she also earned her masters in education. In the classroom, Freedman has a passion for economic education and has helped author the AP Macroeconomics Curriculum for A Plus College Ready. She will be teaching Economics and Early US History at Homewood High School during the 2020-2021 school year.

Homewood High School is proud to have Coach Donaldson and Coach Freedman lead the Patriots’ track and volleyball teams this year.