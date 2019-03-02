HHS Show Choirs end season on high note

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Homewood show choir members at the last show of their season on Feb. 23.

The HHS Show Choirs wrapped up their season with outstanding performances. At the Auburn/Opelika event on Feb. 23, the Associate choir placed 2nd runner up of the Class A Division, Legacy was awarded Best Show Design and 1st runner up in the women’s division and the Network won Best Show Design, Best Band, Best Choreography and overall Grand Champions.

This senior class has won 11 Grand Championships in their three years, which is more than any other senior class at Homewood.

The HHS Show Choirs are under the direction of Scott Thorne.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools