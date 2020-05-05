HHS Senior Named U.S. Presidential Scholar Semifinalist

× Expand Photo courtesy Merrick Wilson Homewood High School senior Harrison Massie was named a semifinalist in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Homewood High School senior Harrison Massie was named a semifinalist in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which is one of the highest honors awarded to graduating high school seniors.

The semifinalists were selected from nearly 5,600 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2020. Massie is one of the 621 semifinalists selected in the U.S. and one of the 10 students named in Alabama.

Scholars are selected based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

“Homewood City Schools congratulates Harrison on this prestigious honor and is proud of his many accomplishments,” the school system said in a statement.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.