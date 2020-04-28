HHS senior builds raised planting beds for outdoor classroom, awarded Eagle Scout rank

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Alison Bunn Davis William Bunn spent 200 man-hours designing and building three raised plant beds for Homewood High School’s outdoor classroom, earning him the rank of Eagle Scout. He had his Court of Honor ceremony November 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Alison Bunn Davis William Bunn spent 200 man-hours designing and building three raised plant beds for Homewood High School’s outdoor classroom, earning him the rank of Eagle Scout. He had his Court of Honor ceremony November 2019. Prev Next

Davis William Bunn, a member of Boy Scout Troop 95 at Shades Valley Lutheran Church, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor in November 2019.

As a member of Troop 95, Bunn earned 33 merit badges and served as the Assistant Senior Patrol leader for the troop and was a Patrol Leader for numerous patrols during his scouting career. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow and attended National Youth Leadership Training. He completed a High Adventure trip to Sea Base in the Florida Keys.

For his Eagle Project, Bunn designed and built three raised planting beds that were incorporated into Homewood High School’s outdoor classroom. With the addition of the raised beds, the outdoor classroom has a broader appeal across multiple disciplines and can be utilized by a greater number of teachers and students. Over 200 man-hours of service were generated during his Eagle Project.

A senior at Homewood High School, Bunn was selected as a member of The Patriot Pride, HHS’s Ambassador Organization. He is a trombonist in the Homewood Patriot Band and marched in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in addition to the 2016 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and 2019 Walt Disney World Parade. Bunn was inducted into the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta, and he will be an Honors Graduate from HHS with a Seal of Distinction. He is also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and serves as a Senior Acolyte.

Bunn is the son of Alison and Jason Bunn of Homewood. He is the grandson of Rebecca Crenshaw of Birmingham and Huette Bunn of Opelika. As a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, Bunn will attend the University of Mississippi in the fall where he will pursue a degree in Public Policy Leadership via the Lott Leadership Institute.

Submitted by Allison Bunn.