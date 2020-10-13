HHS sees record number of National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. The 13 Homewood High School 2020-21 National Merit Semifinalists.

Homewood High School had 13 students who were named 2020-21 National Merit Semifinalists, which is a record number for the school.

The 13 students who have been named 2020-21 National Merit Semifinalists are Madeline Garrity, Patrick Harris, Reed Jeffries, Samuel Jones, Caleb McLendon, Robert Merchant, Michael Moorman, Jonathan Parris, Gabriel Quijano, Ayona Roychowdhury, Daniel Wiesen, Matthew “Hugh” Williams, and Jane Wilson.

The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation is to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence. These academically talented high school seniors come from a pool of 1.6 million students representing 21,000 high schools. The nationwide pool, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Qualification of Semifinalist recognition is based upon a student’s junior year PSAT score.

Semifinalists will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered to students next spring. A Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards are considered for Finalist recognition and scholarships. National Merit Finalists will be announced in the spring.

“Homewood High School is proud of these students who have demonstrated an exceptional degree of academic excellence and extracurricular pursuits throughout their high school career,” the school system said in a statement. “Congratulations and best of luck to them as they continue through the National Merit Scholarship Program competition!”

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.