HHS prepares for first football game of COVID-19 season

× Expand Photo by Scott Butler Homewood Football Antarius Mitchell.

The Homewood High School Patriots will host Hillcrest High School at Waldrop Stadium Aug. 21 — but football will look a bit different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homewood's Waldrop Stadium, located at 266 Snow Drive, will operate at 25% occupancy to allow for safe social distancing practices.

For the games this season, ticket priority goes first to parents of students participating in HHS football, band and cheerleading. Individual tickets will then go on sale for HHS students, and any remaining tickets will be available to the public through the HHS athletics’ website.

Additional safety measures will also be implemented:

Facial coverings will be required inside the stadium

Every other row of the stadium will be blocked off to allow for physical distancing

All tickets will be digital and must be purchased before the game

Concession stands will serve prepackaged meals and will be cashless (all debit and credit cards will be accepted)

Hand sanitizer stations will be located inside the stadium

Fans who are exhibiting signs of illness or COVID-19 related symptoms are prohibited from attending athletic events

Fore more information, read the release from HHS here.

HHS 2020 SCHEDULE

AUG. 21: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

AUG. 28: @ Vestavia Hills (canceled)

SEPT. 4: McAdory

SEPT. 11: Chelsea*

SEPT. 18: @ Woodlawn*

SEPT. 25: OPEN

OCT. 2: @ Huffman*

OCT. 9: Shades Valley*

OCT. 15: @ Mountain Brook

OCT. 23: Briarwood*

OCT. 30: @ Pelham

*REGION GAME