HHS cheerleaders compete in Panama City

The Homewood High School cheerleaders attended UCA cheerleading camp May 31-June 3 in Panama City, Florida.

Each camp has a Jump Off competition with one Junior Varsity and Varsity winner who has the best jumps. Every Homewood cheerleader who participated made it past the first round. Abbey Wade was the winner of the JV jump off competition, and Brooke Walden made the final round.

Both teams won first in the Camp Routine. JV was against two other schools, and Varsity was against three other teams.

Homewood cheerleaders also competed in a Game Day Competition where both JV and Varsity teams came in first place in their divisions.

Charlotte Lee was awarded the Pin it Forward award.

Several HHS cheerleaders made the All-American Team. Coaches we are allowed to send six girls per team or all seniors to try out. Camille Reidinger, Caroline Petrella, Chanley Bunshaw and Emma Lawrence made the All-American JV team. Tenley Benefield, Hunter Dunn, Jordan Kretzer, Mary Hunter Nelson, Reese Rutledge, Lindley Smith and Katelyn Zinn made the All-American Varsity team.

In addition both teams won Spirit Sticks every night and Superior Ribbons at each evaluation. The coveted Top Banana award will be coming back to Homewood High School.

– Submitted by Shea Allen.