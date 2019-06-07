HHS cheerleaders bring home camp awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kirstie Ivey. The HHS cheer squad at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp.

The 2019-20 Homewood High School Cheerleading Program recently attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Camp at the Beach Club in Gulf Shores. The cheerleaders walked away with several awards for their outstanding talent, spirit and leadership.

The HHS varsity squad won first place in the Rally Routine within the Large Varsity Division. The JV and Freshman Squads combined during camp and won 1st place in Rally Routine within the Large JV Division.

Selected as All American Cheerleaders were Cate Grill, Abby Hall, Ella Grace Ivey, Bella Kimbrell, Kaia Nemeth, Bella Ranieri, Kate Schiller, Ryan Smith, Rocky Wolnek, Hunter Dunn, Jordan Kretzer, Mary Ellen Petrella, Sunny Ferren and Lindley Smith.

First place in the JV Division jump off was awarded to Reese Rutledge. Pin It Forward awards were given to Abby Hall, Bella Kimbrell, Kaia Nemeth, Kate Schiller and Sunny Ferren.

Nominated to tryout for future UCA Staff were Cate Grill, Abby Hall, Kaia Nemeth and Rocky Wolnek.

The entire HHS Cheerleading program won two coveted overall awards: the Leadership Award and Top Banana. The Leadership Award is seen as the highest honor at camp as it is not voted on by UCA Staff, but by the other teams at camp. Each team votes for the team they would most like to be on besides their own squad and which team exemplifies true leadership and top talent at camp.

Top Banana is awarded to the program that shows the most spirit and enthusiasm during the entire week of camp.

Submitted by Kirstie Ivey.