HHS announces National Merit semifinalists

Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. From left to right: Homewood High School students Graham Harrison, Catherine Grill, John Robert Wallace and Cooper McRae have been named National Merit semifinalists.

In September, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation is to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.

These academically talented high school seniors come from a pool of 1.6 million students representing 22,000 high schools. The nationwide pool, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

Semifinalist qualification is based upon a student’s junior year PSAT score. Semifinalists will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered to students next spring.

A semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities,employment and honors and awards are considered for finalist recognition and scholarships. National Merit finalists will be announced in the spring.

Homewood High School is pleased to announce the names of our 2019-2020 semifinalists: Catherine Grill, Graham Harrison, Cooper McRae and John Robert Wallace.

HHS is proud of these students who have demonstrated an exceptional degree of academic excellence and extracurricular pursuits throughout their high school careers. Congratulations and best of luck to them as they continue through the National Merit Scholarship Program competition!

Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools.