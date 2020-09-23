HHS addition complete in time for fall semester

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The new weight room and athletic wing is seen to the left of the new front entrance. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The new weight room in the athletic wing of the renovated Homewood High School on Aug. 18. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The band room in the new fine arts wing. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dr. Bill Cleveland, former superintendent of Homewood City Schools, announces the Aniah Blanchard Scholarship, joined by Angela, Aylah, and Walt Harris during the opening of the renovated Homewood High School. × 5 of 5 Expand What’s new at Homewood High? Prev Next

After three years of construction — working even while school was in session — the new addition to the Homewood High School is complete.

School and city officials, along with the engineers, designers and construction managers on the project, gathered at the high school Aug. 18 for a ribbon cutting, one day before students would be returning to classes for the fall semester.

Although students will continue to park on the backside of the building and will continue to use the original entrance, visitors to the school will enter the building through the front, Lakeshore Drive-facing entrance. The new entrance is more secure: visitors enter one set of doors into a corridor that acts like a buffer between a second set of doors. Once the visitor has clearance from the person working at the front desk, the second set of doors is then unlocked.

Past the second set of doors is an atrium filled with natural light. On the second floor of the atrium is a common area with comfortable seating where students can collaborate post-pandemic.

On one side of the atrium is the new athletic wing. Previously, visitors to Homewood High School basketball games might have gotten confused or lost as they made their way to the basketball court. Now visitors can walk to an open-air lobby that leads them to the basketball courts.

“There has been confusion in the past with having the entrance up on the hill but having the athletic entrance on the side of the building,” said Merrick Wilson, the communications director for Homewood City Schools. “Now it all flows, and we’ve got a beautiful sidewalk that takes you if you are parking in the gym parking lot to get to the front entrance. The flow of traffic and understanding will be a lot easier this year.”

The second floor of the athletic wing has a state-of-the-art weight training space. Floor-to-ceiling windows give athletes a chance to complete their strength training while looking out over Shades Creek and Lakeshore Drive.

“This is all of our athlete’s dream come true,” Wilson said. “It’s a beautiful space. ...It really gives them a place to be proud of for all of our student-athletes.”

The athletes had a space for weight training before the addition, but it wasn’t nearly as nice as the new space, Wilson said. The former space didn’t have any windows. The new space also overlooks the upcoming turf practice field, which has not yet been completed.

The athletic wing also houses team rooms, locker rooms and offices.

A total of 16 classrooms were added to the high school during the renovation, and 14 of these new classrooms are located in the two-story classroom addition. The hallways in this wing are wider than previous hallways, which will help with the flow of traffic as classes change. This wing also has a new trophy case for members of the band, athletics and other extracurricular activities to show off their accomplishments.

Past the new classroom wing is the fine arts pavilion, which houses a dance studio, band and choral rooms, theater and related functions. During safety precautions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, only half of the band can be in the band room at a time. But post-pandemic, the new 10,000-square-foot band room is large enough to seat every member of the Homewood High School Band. This year, there are 395 members of the band.

“I walk in every day, and it’s just like Christmas,” said Band Director Chris Cooper. “It was fun for the first few days to see the students’ reaction when they walk in — their mouths are on the floor. ... The kids have really loved coming into band every day just because of our facility.”

Along with the new addition to the high school, the building saw interior renovations that brought in more natural light. The dining area was expanded, the media center was remodeled and spaces were added for more collaborative work.

“What a beautiful facility,” said Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new addition. “I think it absolutely reflects our community because it is the best of the best.”

SCHOLARSHIP CREATED IN BLANCHARD'S NAME

At the Aug. 18 ribbon cutting for the new addition to Homewood High School, former Superintendent Bill Cleveland said he had one last thing to do before retiring as superintendent.

He said the addition was beautiful and thanked those who put work into its completion. But what’s really important, he said, is what happens inside the building. “Most importantly, it’s the students in the building,” he said.

To kick off the celebration of the new high school addition, Cleveland announced the creation of the Aniah Blanchard Memorial Scholarship Fund. Blanchard, a Homewood High School graduate who was killed last year, brought a smile to everyone’s face during her time at HHS, Cleveland said.

“Her spirit will not be forgotten,” Cleveland said. “As we dedicate this school, this brand new building ... it’s for our kids. It’s for our future, Aniah’s and all the other students. It’s our hope that along with that, every year at Awards Day, we’ll get to remember Aniah in a different way — as somebody that is not only here every day in spirit, but somebody that’s helping dreams come true of somebody going to college.”

Angela Harris, Blanchard’s mother, said at the ceremony she always knew she wanted her children to attend Homewood City Schools. They were not let down by the school system, she said.

“I just want you to know how proud I am that we are Patriots and that we’re in Homewood,” Harris said. “This school is absolutely beautiful, and I know Aniah is smiling.”

The scholarship will be set up through the Homewood City Schools Foundation, and more information will be released in the future, Cleveland said.