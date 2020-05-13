HCS to have modified, individual graduation event

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Graduation 2017 Homewood High School celebrates its Class of 2017 graduation at Samford University's Wright Center on May 22, 2017.

Homewood students in the class of 2020 will have a chance to attend a modified graduation event during the week of May 18-22.

"We know we cannot give our seniors back what they lost in the school closure, but we want to honor and celebrate this resilient class by providing a safe and memorable celebration for all of our students," the school system said in a release.

Students will select a date and time using an online form for their individual graduation ceremony. The student will then go to the Homewood High School auditorium at that time to have their name called, walk across the stage and receive their diploma. This ceremony will be recorded by Knight Eady Event Group and will be shared with all families.

Participation is optional. Those who wish to not participate in the event are asked to email Dayna Neece to make other arrangements to pick up their diploma.

Cap and gown distribution will take place May 15. Students and their families are asked to go through the carpool line and remain in their cars as administrators and staff hand caps and gowns to them. Students can pick these items up during a time slot based on their last name:

Last names starting with letters A-H pick up caps and gowns from 9-11 a.m.

Last names starting with letters I-P pick up caps and gowns from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Last names starting with letters Q-Z pick up caps and gowns from 1-3 p.m.

"Please know that we are committed to host a non-formal celebratory event for the Class of 2020 in July if we have approval from the health department and feel it is safe for our students and families," the statement from the school read. "Safety must be at the forefront of everything we do next week."

