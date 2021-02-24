All 13 HCS National Merit Semifinalists become finalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. All 13 Homewood High School National Merit Semifinalists this year have been named Finalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 66th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

"Homewood City Schools is pleased to announce that all 13 Homewood High School National Merit Semifinalists this year have been named finalists!" the school system said in a statement. "Congratulations to the following students: Madeline Garrity, Patrick Harris, Reed Jeffries, Samuel Jones, Caleb McLendon, Robert Merchant, Michael Moorman, Jonathan Parris, Gabriel Quijano, Ayona Roychowdhury, Daniel Wiesen, Matthew “Hugh” Williams, and Jane Wilson."

The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation is to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence. Selection of Finalists is based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards.

"Homewood City Schools is proud of the exceptional degree of academic excellence and extracurricular pursuits our students have demonstrated throughout their high school career."

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson