HCS names presidential scholars

Four Homewood High School seniors were named candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program: Madeleine Garrity, Patrick Harris, Gabriel Kertesz and M. Hugh Williams.

The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Since then, the program has been extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts as well as ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Each year over 4,500 candidates are identified for the component of the program that focuses on academic achievement and based on having scored exceptionally well on the SAT or the ACT. Identified students have the opportunity to become U.S. Presidential Scholars based on various paths of accomplishment upon submission of a candidacy application. Candidates are evaluated via essays, self-assessments, secondary school reports, and transcripts, and the review committee assesses academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities and the quality and content of their essay.

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson