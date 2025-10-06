Get to Know: JT Watts, Homewood High senior

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood tight end JT Watts tries to make a catch during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium.

Q: What activities do you participate in at Homewood High School?

A: I am involved in Key Club and a freshman mentoring club. I play football and wrestle, and by the end of my senior year, I will have taken more than 20 AP classes.

Q: How do you find time to do all of those activities and keep your grades up?

Expand Photo courtesy of JT Watts After graduating from Homewood, JT Watts hopes to attend the University of Alabama.

A: I try to keep a healthy and manageable schedule that won’t cause me too much stress or be something I can’t handle. I organize and plan out what I need to prioritize before I commit to doing other things.

Q: Where would you like to attend college? What do you want to pursue as a career or a college major?

A: I want to pursue accounting because I am very interested in finance and business, and I love math. The University of Alabama seems like a good fit for me because it’s an opportunity to meet many new people and build relationships that play a role in future success. Both my parents, Tyler and Jana Watts, attended Alabama, and my sister, Tanner Watts, goes there now.

Q: What do you enjoy about living in Homewood and attending Homewood High School?

A: What is great about Homewood is the community and the prestige of the school. Homewood is a very close-knit community that is very involved in daily life. The high school is also academically superior and allows you to challenge yourself immensely through different courses. There are also ways to get into trades and ROTC careers.

Q: Your senior year will be a success if…what?

A: My senior year will be a success if I am able to find out what I might want to do as a career. I believe a big part of senior year is figuring yourself out and beginning to plan out what you might want to do in the future. I also want to be able to participate in sports without getting hurt.

Q: What is your favorite subject at school? Why is that your favorite?

A: My favorite subject is math. Math is a very deep subject that goes on and on and on with more to find out. It is very challenging, which I enjoy, and it really makes you think — it enables your cognitive abilities to grow.

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: I would say my role model is my dad, Tyler Watts. I have always looked up to him due to the things he has done for my family and me. I hope to do the same when I am a father someday.