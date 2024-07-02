Get to Know: Jana Flinkow

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Jana Flinkow was named the new assistant principal for Homewood High School in July.

Jana Flinkow, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Homewood High School, has spent her career working for Homewood schools.

She served as a history teacher at the middle school and high school before becoming a grade-level administrator. This year, she will be the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Homewood High School.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: My love for students. And I've always loved learning.

Q: How long have you been in education?

A: I'm entering my 16th year in education.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: Coach Stole. We knew he cared about us in school and out of school.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher for you?

A: Seeing these students grow and truly maximize their unique potential as adults is 100% the most rewarding thing about being a teacher.