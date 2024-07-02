Get to Know: Jana Flinkow

by

Jana Flinkow, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Homewood High School, has spent her career working for Homewood schools.

She served as a history teacher at the middle school and high school before becoming a grade-level administrator. This year, she will be the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Homewood High School.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: My love for students. And I've always loved learning.

Q: How long have you been in education?

A: I'm entering my 16th year in education.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: Coach Stole. We knew he cared about us in school and out of school.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher for you?

A: Seeing these students grow and truly maximize their unique potential as adults is 100% the most rewarding thing about being a teacher. 