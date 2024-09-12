Get to know: Homewood quarterback Will Meyers

× Expand Will Meyers in a quarterback on Homewood High School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My favorite part about football is the fellowship with the guys, and getting time to spend time with my teammates I've been teammates with since first grade. I love it so much.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: I have to go with the chicken and pasta. The moms do a great job preparing it, and it's great.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: The most interesting thing about me outside of football is definitely how much I love to spend time at my church. I go to the Church of the Highlands at Grants Mill and I'm up there five days a week and I love it so much.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. My dad grew up a Steelers fan. He was a kid during the 70s when they were winning the Super Bowls, so it was easy for him to cheer for them, and I just carried on the legacy.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I've ever received is a simple one, but a really good one, and it’s to treat others the way you wanna be treated. And I really just try to carry that every single day, and no matter who you are, no matter what sport you play, I always try to be just as kind to you as I want you to be towards me.