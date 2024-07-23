Get to know: Homewood High's Ricky Baguley

× Expand Rick Baguley is Homewood High School's athletic director.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subjects do you teach?

A: This will be my 25th year in education. I was a classroom teacher of economics and career preparedness for 24. And this will be my first year as athletic director at Homewood High School.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I always wanted to be able to work with children and participate in sports. My mom was a teacher. I loved, uh, going to her classrooms and just the general feeling of what is school,what was involved in running a school and being a part of it and the energy that is always around with kids in the building. So I knew I wanted to teach, I knew I wanted to coach and it's worked out pretty well.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher was Mr. Tommy Norton who taught uh government economics and psychology at Homewood High School for a lot of years. He was a—he was an incredible man that was super intelligent, but he related to his students and he inspired you to, to do your best and to try to change the world and make it a better place. And he was just a wonderful man to be around.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: I think the most rewarding part of being a teacher and a coach is seeing the growth that these young men and women experience through the course of four years at Homewood High School, the opportunities they have in the classroom, in athletics, in fine arts and the band.They provide so many different ways for our kids to be successful, to learn,and they really prepare them for the real world that they're ready to go tackle when once they graduate.