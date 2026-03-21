Get to know: Homewood High student, author Angelina Grace Chicnes Pizarro

× Expand Photo courtesy of Angelina Grace Chicnes Pizarro. Angelina Grace Chicnes Pizarro Angelina Grace Chicnes Pizarro holds a copy of her book “Breaking Codes,” inspired by her experiences in Advanced Placement computer science and her work with her family’s nonprofit in Peru.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am the youngest of five. I come from Peruvian ancestry, and I love hanging out with my friends Allison Alverez, Felaya Chavez, Emma Cronin, Hayes Kennedy, Brenna Snow and Ana Silvestre. I spend lots of time reading, in the Dawson choir and … with Musmi, a family friend who’s like my grandmother. I love spending time with Ashley (my sister) and teaching her the psychology portion of the MCAT, which was my favorite subject in my sophomore year. I aid in my mother’s nonprofit, Warming Hearts, set in Lima, Peru, helping low-income students by distributing school supplies. I love listening to music while walking my dog to clear my head.

Q: Congratulations on the publication of your book! This is such an exciting accomplishment for anyone, but especially at such a young age. What inspired you to write the book?

A: I am a stubborn learner, which comes with good and bad things, but I was always placed in circumstances where people would say “male-dominated” or “predominantly white” institute when touring colleges. When I put three APs on my schedule, I was recommended not to because there was too much pressure and people learned computer science beforehand. So I chose not to listen, and I wanted to learn more than anything. When someone said “not likely” I went for it or “impossible” I fought for it. My inspiration was to show works of great leaders, like Grace Hopper, and myself that knowledge has no boundary, skillset, gender or race.

Expand Photo courtesy of Angelina Grace Chicnes Pizarro. Angelina poses with her sister, Ashley, and Musmi, a longtime family friend Angelina poses with her sister, Ashley, and Musmi, a longtime family friend she describes as “like my grandmother,” whose support and presence have shaped her love of learning, family and community.

Q: When you think back to your earliest days learning to code, what feelings come up for you now?

A: I laugh a lot. Remembering how I shook the computer to load when I entered flow state. Or when I cried that it wasn’t ever going to happen. Then I’m filled with Christ’s joy because all my tears, sweat and late nights He used to make His will and my dream come true. At times it doesn’t seem real, but I’m grateful for the lows and highs of this process.

Q: Was there a specific moment when you realized, “I actually belong in this world of technology”?

A: When I finished my Create performance task for the AP exam. You can make literally anything, but it has to have the requirements of a list, variables, etc. I chose a to-do list. I use one every day, and I thought it was universally used. When I was making it, everything started to click and unfold. I worked with Anna Wallace, and I loved teaching how each part meets the requirements and answering questions. When I found people asking me questions, it felt surreal that they were asking a prior sophomore with no experience. I knew then that I could code completely on my own about something from my everyday life, and it worked.

Q: You write from the perspective of a high school student who once felt coding was out of reach. What moment or experience shifted that belief for you?

A: When I stopped asking to see someone’s code (not copy but get a grasp of what we are supposed to do). I started to use my own knowledge from lessons. The main thing was taking risks; not every line of code will work, and not every attempt is a failure but a pathway. But learning code gets you to a broad solution, and learning to fail gets you closer.

Q: You describe the book as a collection of “facts about code that everyone should know.” Which fact or concept do you find surprises readers the most?

A: The “on” button lies in the hands of each human. The scroll and click of an app runs the system; … the system [doesn’t run] you.

Q: What was the most challenging part of writing a book while still in high school?

A: The start of junior year [was] bumpy — everything [was] happening, and I [was] learning about who I [wanted] to be. Even more, [I had to learn] to dominate the silly fear that everyone sees a stain on my shirt. Academically, I take six AP classes, and I don’t like to pride myself on that; usually peers of mine say, “I would die” or “How aren’t you burnt out yet?” It’s discouraging and negative. So I had to dominate that sector of negative, as well. The mix of emotional growth and academic stress took up time, too. But I used it to my advantage; I implemented my emotional struggles in the book with the story of Liv and her mother. The vulnerability made me hesitant about promoting the book afterward, but I’ve learned to overcome that.

Q: What was the hardest myth or stereotype about coding that you had to unlearn for yourself?

A: Technology is a male-dominated industry or just for “smart” people.

Q: Did you ever feel pressure to give up? If so, what kept you moving forward?

A: I think every day was a struggle. My advanced work was in the summer, and I wanted to sleep in or slack off. Even more, I kept the book a secret, so my family would argue I needed to do something more. I still feel like that when college comes to mind. But then I realize this book isn’t for me; it’s for a girl out there in the world, sitting in her first AP computer science class, scared that boys with more experience in privileged homes … would nullify any amount of effort she shares.

Q: How has learning to code changed how you see yourself outside of academics — your identity, your confidence, your future?

A: I’ve learned I won’t have all the answers, and it shouldn’t discourage me from teaching someone else. I don’t always know why Java can’t simply tell you what’s wrong with the code without sounding like ancient Greek. I can’t explain complex concepts because I simply haven’t understood them yet. I don’t see myself scared of vulnerability but ready to embrace it, admitting defeat, sharing embarrassing experiences and more. I start conversations first, seek help when needed and jump into new subjects (presidential policies is currently what I am learning for a scholarship) without concern for the limits.

Q: As you head into college and think about your future career, how do you hope to use your love of coding moving forward?

A: More than my love of code, my message from the book: to push down boundaries and fears. I want to be a lawyer, and as a Latina … less than 4% of Hispanic women [are] in that department. That’s scary, but if the book has taught me anything, [it] is to pursue any knowledge because who knows — maybe you’ll love it. But with my love of code, I want to advance technology in low-income areas. My nonprofit, Warming Hearts, is based on expanding students’ minds in low-income areas in Peru. With technology, I can picture the town of Carapo filled with beneficial technology in public education and for safety.