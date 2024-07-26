Get to know: Homewood High drum major, Shelby Parks

× Expand Shelby Parks is a drum major at Homewood High School.

Q: How long have you been involved with band?

A: I have been involved with bands since I was in the sixth grade.

Q: What instruments do you play?

A: I play the clarinet and I also sing.

Q: Why did you want to be a drum major?

A: I wanted to become a drum major because band has always been there for me and has always supported me. And so I wanted to find a way to give back and help band and be a leader in band, so I chose to become a drum major.

Q: What’s your favorite part of being in band?

A: My favorite part of being in band is the strong sense of community that you feel. Everybody really feels like they have a place and you make so many new friends when you join band and you get to know so many different people from different walks of life that you would never get to know otherwise.

Q: What are you excited for this year?

A: I'm super excited for all of our band camp dress-up days and all of our Friday night football games and halftime shows.